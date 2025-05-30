She Gave A Necklace She Inherited To Her Stepdaughter, And Her Sister Was Furious It Didn’t Go To A Blood Relative

Families have all sorts of disputes about money and material things, but a lot of times it works out.

AITAH for telling my sister that at least my kids talk to me?

My stepdaughter Zoey turned 18 last Friday. It’s been a tradition in my family to gift the oldest daughters on their 18th birthday a necklace that my great great grandma had. Since I consider Zoey my daughter and she’s my oldest I thought I would continue the tradition with her. This meant a lot to Zoey and we shared a really deep and meaningful hug where she told me how grateful she was to have me as a mom. Hearing this made me so happy.

During her birthday dinner my sister Grace came over. She sat down with us out back and asked what we got Zoey for her birthday. I told her about gifting Zoey the necklace and she made a face. She said that I should have gifted the necklace to Nina when she turns 18. I asked her why she thought that and Grace told me point blank that Zoey wasn’t biologically my daughter so I shouldn’t give her the necklace. This ticked me off and I wanted nothing then to yell and scream at her in this moment, but I stayed calm. I told her that I considered Zoey my daughter and since she was my oldest child the necklace was rightfully hers now. Grace told me that the necklace belongs to our family and Zoey wasn’t biologically related to us so the necklace shouldn’t go to her. She continued by saying that I should get it back and wait until Nina comes to age to give it to my real child.

I snapped and said that Zoey was my real child and if she couldn’t see or respect that then she can leave. Grace threw a fit telling me that I was wrong for kicking her out over a child who isn’t even mine. I’ll admit that I hit a low blow and said at least my kids still talk to me. It was wrong and I regretted it immediately but she was being extremely disrespectful by telling me that Zoey wasn’t my daughter. After that she packed up her things and left. It’s been a week and I have been getting calls from both my mother and aunt telling me that I was wrong for what I said. My dad and husband are on my side but I’m still feeling guilty. So was I wrong for what I said to my sister?

