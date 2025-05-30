She Spent Years Building Financial Security On Her Own, So She Hesitated To Hand Over A Share To Her Partner Who Didn’t Invest In It

Balancing love and financial independence is never easy, especially when there are disagreements over ownership.

AITAH My partner pays rent in my property I (31F) own a property that me and my partner (31M) and our baby daughter live in.

We split all bills 50/50 even though he earns more. I also buy her clothes, pay for her swimming lessons, and take care of all the things I notice she needs. He has lived here for 2.5 years, and I have lived here for 5 years.

I moved out of my parents’ house when I was 17, and I worked hard to buy the place by myself 5 years ago. I was paying rent and saving for a mortgage at the same time. It was tough, and I didn’t receive any financial help, but I made it happen.

He has asked to be added to the mortgage since he’s been contributing to the monthly payments. He says he’s entitled to a share, and his family has been doing research on this. I feel hurt by their involvement, and it’s made me question if I can trust him or his family now.

I haven’t had an easy journey to get to the security I’ve built for myself. I can be a bit overprotective about that, especially now that I have a child, and I want to secure her future as well. I’m very careful not to put myself in vulnerable positions, but now I feel vulnerable.

We’ve disagreed on this issue, and he’s moved out.

Morally, I find it wrong that the father of my child, along with his family, would support him taking from me and his daughter. He said that would never happen, but why would they research it? Also, I’m not putting someone on the mortgage who doesn’t have any actual investment to put down. It feels like he wants an easy path to the property ladder. AITA?

