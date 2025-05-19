She Spent Years Helping Her Extended Family With Housing And Emergencies, But When They Held A Private Reunion Without Her, She Said She Was Done

It’s hard to feel generous when the people you help always seem to disappear during the good times.

AITA for not helping some of my family after they exclude us from their celebrations/reunions Hi, I come from a large family, 9 aunts and uncles, half of whom are in the US starting from the 70s, and 1/2 stayed in the Middle East. I was born in the US. When they come for their green cards, vacations, illness/births, we’re always here with our homes open for them. We have hosted one aunt and her daughters for about a month each year for over 20 years, and one of her daughters lived with us til they established themselves in the US. We also go down to visit every few years and see them often. Earlier this year, my uncle passed, and prior to that, his wife was staying in our home. We took care of her, did all her paperwork, helped find a new job, and when he died, my mom flew out and is still with her, comforting her. It’s been 3 months. Two days ago, I found out that over the Easter weekend, his daughter, who was very comfortable calling me when I was helping her mom, got all the family that grew up in the Middle East (the kids of three aunts) together for a little reunion and spent the week with them. They went out and explored.

Mind you, I just graduated from college and am waiting to start a job in May, so they know I’m off and alone. I just feel used, like we’re only for the dirty work, but on happy occasions, we’re forgotten. This has been a pattern with them. Their babies’ baptisms, parties, and even weddings are a last-minute invitation. We’re always here for help in the US, but now that they’ve made it, they’ve built this close-knit, closed-off circle just for them, excluding the US family. Now their mom, my aunt, wants to stay with us in the US til she finds a new home. Probably a year. She doesn’t want to stay with her kids, she says “they’re busy and need to focus on their own lives.” I don’t feel very comfortable hosting her with a clean heart. I told my mom No, she should go to her daughter or son. And she agrees. We’re a closed house. AITA?

