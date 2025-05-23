May 23, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘This is seriously sharp.’ – Grocery Store Customer Was Just Trying To Buy Some Cheddar, But The Options Available Made Her Question Everything

by Ben Auxier

The cheese aisle in a grocery store

Most viral grocery videos these days (and yes, there are a lot of them) are mostly people trying to place their eyes back in the socket after seeing how expensive absolutely everything is.

This one, refreshingly, introduces us to other conundrums in the aisle.

Check it out from TikTok user @meahevans:

“So I’m trying to get cheese. So I was going to get the extra sharp, right?”

“But then I see this, and this is seriously sharp.”

“So I want to get this, but, I mean, she’s serious. Do I want it to be extra? Do I want my cheese to be serious? And what does serious cheese taste like? I don’t know. Do I want a cheese that’s gonna go above and beyond, or do I want a cheese that’s about as business? When did cheeses start having personalities?”

“I’mma just put this back.”

@meahevans

I feel like I should ask for their resumes atp

♬ original sound – Meah

Maybe just a little extra?

Serious dishes call for serious ingredients.

It’ll pack a wallop.

Try it if you dare.

Now I want nachos.

Among other things.

