She Was So Excited About Her Sister’s Wedding, But After A Fight, She Doesn’t Even Want To Go To The Wedding Anymore

It’s dangerously easy to take our family relationships for granted.

To the point that when it backfires, we run the risk of not even understanding why.

If you were invited to a wedding and didn’t have a significant other, would you think it would be okay to invite a friend to be your plus one?

The answer to this question is dividing two sisters. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding?

Me and my sister are very close. She got engaged a while ago and is about to have a big wedding. She invited a bunch of people, letting everyone bring a plus one, if they have a partner.

Since I do not have one, I asked whether I could bring my best friend, due to the fact that I do not know a lot of people that are coming to the wedding, apart from my family, who I am not really close with. She told me no, since the plus ones should only be the guests’ long-term partners and I did not have an issue with that, because I understand that weddings are expensive and every additional person would mean that they would have more expenses.

I was okay with that until recently, when I found out that she let one of our cousins bring her boy best friend. I was obviously upset since the said cousin was the only one I got along with and this would mean that I would be more or less alone the whole time and as mentioned before, she said that the plus ones should only be the guests’ long term partners. She then proceeded to completely shut me off, by saying that the cousin helped her with coming up with decorations and she is going to be doing her makeup for her wedding.

I feel completely wronged, since I help her with her 10 month old baby that I come and babysit everyday for a couple of hours so she can have some alone time and because she is understandably exhausted. I look after her dog almost every month when she and her fiancée go on a holiday. I helped her pick and find her wedding and after party dress. I helped her with decorations too so I really do not understand how I’ve done any less than the cousin.

It’s not just about me inviting my friend, it’s also about the fact that I completely feel unappreciated and dismissed when I devote so much time to make her life easier whilst I’m working and going to school. We haven’t had much time to talk after the argument, but I plan to tell her I’m not coming. I know it’s her wedding and her big day, but I really don’t want to go after feeling completely dismissed like this so AITA?

