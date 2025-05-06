She’s Pretty Sure Her Friend Is Pressuring Her Boyfriend To Marry Her, But She Doesn’t Know How To Bring It Up

Fun fact, when I was 17, I was best man at a wedding.

He was 18, she was 19.

I signed the wedding certificate as a witness, which I’m not even sure was a legal thing to do, since I was a minor at the time.

It probably won’t shock you to learn that marriage was inpermanent.

I don’t think it was anything wrong with either of them. Just too young, yanno?

It’s hard to have perspective when you’re that young…

WIBTA if I talked my friend out of getting married and buying a house with her BF?

Buckle up, here we go.

To sum it up, I (F22) have a close friend (19F), and she has a bf(fiance?). They have been together just over a year, living together for maybe 6ish months at most. I knew their relationship was not great, but it wasn’t my relationship, and it wasn’t harmful or anything, so I let it be. Something to note about my friend is that she could be very pushy if she wants something. Little sister mentality basically. A few weeks ago, when they announced their engagement, myself and our friends had some feelings about it, but again, we let it be because we wanted her to be happy.

But then things went south.

Not even a week ago, they got into an argument where he told her that she pressured him into marriage, and that he’s too young for marriage, and doesn’t want to be married to someone who doesn’t know what she’s doing with her life. She left and talked with our friend, (F20), where she told her about the argument. We both already had a feeling she kind of pressured him into marriage, but didn’t really wanna say anything because that would take admitting that a close friend is manipulative and a **** partner. We think he wants to break it off, but she won’t take no for an answer. She also told our friend that she’s with him because she doesn’t want to be single. That’s an issue in itself, because nobody deserves to be in a miserable marriage because the other strong-armed them into it for their own selfish reasons. I feel bad for him, even if I don’t know him at all.

And now she’s not sure what to say.

I didn’t know they were back together until she dropped the bomb that they toured a house. IDK if it’s just me, but I think that adding a house to an already unstable situation is quite possibly the stupidest thing someone can do. Just under having a kid to save a relationship, which I feel like she would also do, tbh. I brought up wanting to talk to her and tell her that this is a bad idea to my coworker friend, who said I would be [a jerk] to meddle like that in someone else’s business, but what is friendship if not being there for someone and knocking some sense into them from time to time? I feel bad about wanting to do it, but I also don’t want her to make a stupid mistake because she likes the idea of getting married. So, WIBTA?

So, not much in the way of consensus there.

Here’s hoping nobody involved makes a decision they come to regret.

