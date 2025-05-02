Stranger Slammed Her Car Door Into Someone Else’s Ride Without Apology, So This Driver Retaliated By Giving Her A Matching Dent

In crowded parking lots, respect for space is often the first thing to go out the window.

So when a pair of students treated a stranger’s car like a cushion, they didn’t realize karma was parked right next to them — and it had a mission.

Read on for the full story.

Someone kept hitting their car door into my car while I was in it, so I returned the favor. I was parked in a student parking structure and was stuck on a phone call before heading out. There was an SUV that pulled in next to me, and for a few minutes one of the girls had her door open while she was looking through the back seat.

She seemed to be completely oblivious.

The door kept banging into my car, and I looked over and saw that she wasn’t paying attention. When all was said and done, her other friend came out from the other side of the car and they both left.

Then she realized someone was inside the car.

I noticed the friend pointing out that her door was hitting my car, and that’s when she looked and saw me sitting in my car. I shook my head at her after seeing that she was chuckling at the situation. Didn’t say anything because I was still on the phone.

They weren’t going to let this one slide.

They were long gone by the time I finished my call, so I pulled my car to park on the other side of her car and proceeded to slam my car door into hers repeatedly until some dents started caving in. My car’s super old, so no biggie.

This stranger should have known better.

But just because it’s old doesn’t mean people should be careless jerks about it. Anyway, it went fine and I felt a lot better about the situation overall.

Next time, she’ll think twice before carelessly slamming her door.

What did Reddit have to say?

You couldn’t believe the nerve on some people.

Some people are just too careless for their own good.

Turns out, lots of people could relate to this story.

This user has a hot tip.

Turns out, more than one car was destined to be banged up that day.

Revenge may not fix the dents, but it sure evened the score.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.