The Fetty Wap JBL Speaker Meme Might Be Officially Over, As We’ve Got the Biggest One Yet

Do you know that meme where people play or envision playing Fetty Wap on JBL speakers in different contexts?

No? Well, I’ve just explained it, so now you do.

And this video might be the culmination, straight from TikTok user @angel.lyssy:

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna ask him,” she says, getting a shot of a truck at a gas station with a giant JBL sticker on the back.

“Hey, excuse me. You know that TikTok trend with, like, the JBL speakers? Where it’s like playing Fetty WAP. Will you do it?”

“I’ll do it,” he says, “I’ll gladly do it. I’ve been waiting for somebody to ask me. It was Again, right?”

“Yes, it’s Again.”

JBL has entered the chat.

Is this a meet cute?

It’s cute, for sure.

Giving us all hope.

Jam on.

We love it.

