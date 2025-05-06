The Vast Majority Of The Longest Mountain Range In The World Is Impossible To Climb

Have you ever gone mountain climbing? Or even thought about it?

If so, maybe you have wanted to try to climb the largest mountain range in the world. If so, you might find that it is both more difficult and easier, than you would believe.

The largest mountain range, by far, is known as the mid-ocean range system and the vast majority of it is under the ocean. This range runs from the Arctic to Antarctica and runs for a distance of around 65,000 kilometers (40,390 miles).

Just for some comparison, the longest mountain range on the surface of the Earth is the Andes mountains and it runs just 7600 kilometers (4700 miles).

If you want to get to most of the peaks of this mountain range, you would have to find a way to swim down an average of about 2500 meters (8200 feet) below the ocean. Needless to say, this is impossible to do on your own.

The mid-ocean range system runs along the various tectonic plates, with much of it being right where the North American and European tectonic plates meet up. Where tectonic plates meet, there is often a lot of volcanic activity, which forms the mountains.

If you do want to actually climb to one of the highest points above sea level in this mountain range, you can do it. Iceland is actually one of the few places where this mountain range peaks out of the water.

While there are some pretty high mountains in Iceland, they aren’t nearly as high above sea level as places like Mt. Everast, so it may be a great place for even the relatively casual mountain climber.

If you happen to be in Iceland, you can also see some areas where the two tectonic plates come together. Geographically speaking, you can stand with one foot in North America and the other in Europe (or at least on the North American and European tectonic plates).

If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.