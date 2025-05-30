Younger Sister Wanted Glowing Skin Like Their Girlfriend’s, But When They Passed Along Her Routine It Sparked A Heated Debate Over Self Esteem

Admiration is natural, especially when it comes to beauty routines that may or may not be too good to be true.

But when one girl took skincare inspiration from her sibling’s girlfriend, it led to an unexpected confrontation from their mother who was concerned about the message being sent to an impressionable young mind.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for giving my sister unrealistic expectations? I (18) recently introduced my girlfriend (18) to my family.

My sister (13) asked me if I could ask her for her skincare routine; my girlfriend has this bright, glowing complexion.

So the girlfriend shared her routine and their younger sibling was eager to replicate it.

So I asked her, and she said she simply eats a kiwifruit every morning, with the high vitamin C boosting her collagen production. That’s it. All she does. My sister later asked her, and she confirmed it.

But not everyone was happy with these new developments.

My sister has been asking for kiwifruits, and when my mom asked and found out why, she was upset at me. She pulled me aside and said that some people are “born lucky” with “all the right genes” and that my girlfriend might just be one of them.

She said my sister might experience self-image issues and disappointment. AITA?

Who would have thought a seemingly innocent conversation could turn into such a heated debate?

What did Reddit make of all this?

Even if kiwifruit isn’t the miracle fruit it’s touted to be, it’s still a healthy choice, at least nutritionally.

It’s only natural an 18-year-old and a parent would approach this situation in different ways.

Genetics aside, a healthy lifestyle does pay off.

One older Redditor offers advice on what’s worked for them.

They were trying to be helpful, not hurtful.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.