Job Seeker Had To Submit Certified Copies Of University Transcripts To Apply For A Certain Position, But The Official Transcript Wasn’t Good Enough

Sometimes rules don’t seem to make sense. Like in today’s story, where one person needs to submit certified copies of university transcripts in order to apply for a certain position.

This person thought the official transcripts from their university would suffice, but that wasn’t good enough.

What was surprising was what they would accept instead!

Let’s read the whole story.

Certified Copies of Transcripts??? Like What?!? I am applying for a position in Australia and I am required to upload certified copies of my college transcripts. Ok. That’s fine and totally normal. In the US we call them official transcripts, so I thought no biggie. I had scanned my official transcript where the seals, watermarks, and signatures are all visible several months ago. I attached it and sent in my application. Done!

It wasn’t that easy.

Then I get an email saying that I need to send in a certified copy. I told them that in the US we call them official transcripts and that I had already uploaded a scan of my official transcript. I get a message back saying that they have to be certified. I explained that the original hard copy was in the US and that I wasn’t and asked how I could get a certified copy of my original if the original is in the US and I am not.

Their answer was NOT helpful.

No kidding. This is what I was sent back as a response. “Thank you for your email. I am happy to answer all your questions. Certify copies Make a copy of the original document.

Take the original document and your copy to the certifier.

They will check your copy is the same as the original.

On a single-page document, the certifier must write or stamp, ‘This is a true certified copy of the original as sighted by me.’ If you are able to get certified copies from your education provider directly to you it would be easier for you to upload them directly to the portal. “

Time to try it their way.

So… huh? I guess they forgot about the original being in another country. Ok, whatever. I requested another copy of my transcript from my university and requested that it be sent to them directly. But in the meantime, I printed out the scan of my official transcript, went to the police station, and had them certify it as an original document. I then scanned it and uploaded it back to the site.

It actually worked!

Anyone with common sense would definitely not accept what I did as official, but it worked. The institution accepted the scanned copy with the police officer’s stamp and my application went forward. I provided them with a certified copy of the scan of my official transcript. Like what?!?

I agree that their logic doesn’t seem to make sense, but at least it worked!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Apparently this is normal in Australia.

Actually, a lot of countries require certified copies.

There was nothing malicious about this compliance.

Make it make sense!

It may be a common policy, but it doesn’t make sense.

At least, not in this case.

