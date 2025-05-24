May 24, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Parents Let Their Son Borrow The Car For Prom, But Now The Passenger Seat Is Forever Fabulous With Glitter

by Ben Auxier

Prom can be so exciting, with memories that last forever.

But sometimes, that’s not the only thing that’ll never go away…

Just look at this video from TikTok user @michelle_carvalho__:

“Look, look, look, look, look, look, look,” plays the viral sound over video of a car interior.

“Look at this! Somebody come look at this!”

“My son took my husband’s car for the prom…” reads the caption.

“Don’t know if you can tell, but his date wore a green glittery dress.”

That’s never coming out 🤣🤣 #promdress #promseason #glitter

You know what they say…

Is this some kind of pre-revenge insurance plan?

Welcome to your new world.

Sometimes, you gotta say no.

Happy prom season, everybody.

Glitter and all.

