They Scored An Incredible Dream Vacation For A Super Low Price, But Now Their Parents Have FOMO

by Ben Auxier

Picture your dream vacation.

Maybe you’re lucky enough to have actually taken it already, maybe it’s a distant fantasy.

Now picture it but with your mom is there.

Does that make it better? Worse?

What is your mother-in-law is there too?

That’s the dilemma in this story. Let’s read all the details

AITA for telling our moms they can’t join our vacation?

My fiancé and I are getting married in August.

We are in the thick of wedding planning and stressed AF.

But a brief and very cool respite is in sight…

He travels for work and has acquired 3 free nights at any Hilton property.

We booked the Waldorf Astoria in Cabo because he is a diamond member, we were upgraded to a massive 2 bedroom villa (over 2500 sq feet).

All for free.

My dad is a FA and so we get very cheap flights there.

Basically, the entire vacation will only cost us about $500.

Now their moms want to tag along.

Anyway, both of our moms have asked to join.

They are 60 and 70, one divorced, one widowed.

We are very close with both of them and like each other’s moms well enough.

But ALL THEY DO is talk about wedding planning, and them joining would obviously change the dynamic of the trip.

We want to be able to enjoy ourselves, swim, do whatever we want, and it’ll be different with our moms there.

So are they wrong to leave them out?

Anyway, I know I shouldn’t feel bad, but I do.

I feel like we are getting this opportunity of a lifetime that they’ve never had and that we owe it to them to allow them to join.

I also think having them there could be fun, in a different way.

They’d have their own bedroom and could do their own thing, but my fiancé really doesn’t want them joining and doesn’t want to hear about wedding stuff all vacation.

The jealousy is strong.

Our moms have brought up a few times how they are so jealous and we are so lucky and they wish they could join, and we sorta just laugh it off.

But I feel so guilty, clearly since I’m asking here.

Very curious to hear other’s thoughts.

Are my fiancé and I [jerks] for saying no?

They want a relaxing vacation, and it won’t be as relaxing with the moms there.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

You wanna grow closer, and this ain’t the way.

This is the kind of honeymoon most people can only dream about. Don’t spoil it.

Lay it out honestly.

Careful how you proceed.

No wonder he doesn’t wanna do this.

Having looked up that hotel room, I definitely understand the FOMO.

