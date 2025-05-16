‘Towed to the auto shop for the 6th time.’ – Car Buyer Says Their New Jeep Wagoneer Is Always In The Shop, But The Problem Keeps Coming Back

Purchasing a new car is a major decision, and you want to make sure you get one that will meet your needs, is affordable, and is reliable.

This TikToker went with the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, and she has had nothing but problems, so she made a video about it hoping to get some help.

The video starts off showing her black Jeep Wagoneer in the driveway with the caption at the top saying, “Saying goodbye again…”

As the video continues, a tow truck comes into view, backing up to hook to her car.

The song, “If I Would Have Known” by Kyle Hume plays. When you look at the video description, you can read, “Having my brand new 2024 Wagoneer towed to the auto shop for the 6th time since buying end of December. The electric dies completely while I’m driving it, then eventually dies all the way.”

Wow, that is not just inconvenient, but dangerous.

The video description goes on, “They have “fixed it” 5 times with the same problem reoccurring each time after we get it back.”

That is very frustrating!

New vehicles shouldn’t have that type of problem.

She wraps up the video showing her car being towed down the street.

“We have filed under the lemon law and are waiting to hear back. I just want a 3-row SUV with ample trunk space that doesn’t try to **** us when I drive my family.”

That shouldn’t be too much to ask.

Hopefully they are able to fix it right this time, or at the least get her a new vehicle.

Unfortunately, it isn’t always easy to qualify for a lemon law claim, but it sounds like she should have a good shot at it here.

Watch the full video to see her nice-looking new car being towed away for the 6th time.

@myfiercepearcelife Having my brand new 2024 Wagoneer towed for to the auto shop for the 6th time since buying end of December. The electric dies completely when I am driving it, then it eventually dies all the way. They have “fixed it” 5 times with the same problem reoccurring each time after we get it back. We have filed under the lemon law 🍋🍋 and waiting to hear back. I just want a 3 row SUV with ample trunks space that doesn’t try to 💀 us when I drive my family #lemonlaw @jeep #jeep #wagoneer #3rowsuv ♬ If I Would Have Known – Kyle Hume

Read through the comments as well to see what they have to say.

This person recommends a Toyota Sequoia.

This commenter says to never buy a Jeep.

Here is someone else criticizing Jeeps (and some replies defending them.)

I’ve never owned a Jeep, and this video makes me never want to.

You can’t be too careful.

