May 19, 2025 at 2:48 am

‘This has been the worst week of my life.’ – This Car Owner Had A Hard Time With Her Chevy Cruze After It Snowed

by Matthew Gilligan

chevy cruze in the snow

TikTok/@bremcbay

I guess some cars just aren’t made to be driven in the snow…

And it looks like this might be one of them!

A TikTokker named Breanna posted a video that made it pretty clear why she probably should’ve bought a different vehicle because she lives in a place that has snowy winters.

a car with its hood open

TikTok/@bremcbay

Breanna said,  “This has been the worst week of my life.”

The video showed her Chevy Cruze parked on a snowy street…with an apparent dead battery.

a car parked in snow

TikTok/@bremcbay

And the video’s text overlay says it all.

Breanna wrote, “Before you buy a Chevy Cruze…DON’T. LITERALLY BUY ANY OTHER CAR.”

It looks like it might be time to trade that baby in!

a car with the hood popped

TikTok/@bremcbay

Check out the video.

@bremcbay

no hate to penny tho #fyp

♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.42.44 PM This has been the worst week of my life. This Car Owner Had A Hard Time With Her Chevy Cruze After It Snowed

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.42.56 PM This has been the worst week of my life. This Car Owner Had A Hard Time With Her Chevy Cruze After It Snowed

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.43.11 PM This has been the worst week of my life. This Car Owner Had A Hard Time With Her Chevy Cruze After It Snowed

It sounds like she might have some buyer’s remorse…

And that’s putting it lightly.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter