Disabled Neighbor Caught Kids Playing With Their Wheelchair, But Everyone Downplayed The Incident And Said They Were Overreacting

AITA for yelling at my neighbor’s son for playing in my spare wheelchair? A little backstory: I was born paralyzed and unable to walk and I need a wheelchair to get around. I mostly use a power wheelchair and I have a spare manual wheelchair when I can’t use my power chair, like when I go to my sister’s house or in older buildings that aren’t very handicapped accessible and my power chair doesn’t fit.

So Thanksgiving afternoon I’m having Thanksgiving at my sister’s house and heading out the door and I go out to my garage where I keep my manual chair. I see my neighbor’s son and his friend playing in my wheelchair and being very rough with (they were both riding on it and they tipped over backwards).

I was angry and yelling at them that my wheelchair wasn’t a toy and that I needed it and they just laughed and continued playing with it. So several minutes go by of me trying to get them to stop playing in my wheelchair they were in their backyard that I can’t get to. So I try calling their parents to try and help but they don’t answer.

So I have to go all the way around the block to get to the front of my neighbor’s house. When I get to the front of my neighbor’s house and I’m finally able to tell them the situation, my neighbors say it isn’t a big deal and I shouldn’t be so angry. But by this time it’s been several minutes and I’m supposed to be at my sister’s house with food. I inform my neighbors that I need my wheelchair to go to my sister’s.

I finally got my manual chair and I tell my neighbor I’m going to call the police next time and my neighbor said I was being sensitive but I don’t think I am. AITA?

