Girlfriend Revealed That She Has Never Gotten Over Her Ex And That She Is Only Dating Him Because He Is Comfortable, So Now He Wants To Break Up Off

When dating someone seriously, you want to know that you are a major priority in their life.

What would you do if your girlfriend said that she never really got over her ex and that she was only dating you because it is comfortable?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so he wants to break up, but his girlfriend says they should just stay together as it is.

AITA for breaking up with my gf after she dropped a heck of a fact bomb on me? My gf (F29) and I (M32) have been together for three years, and I was planning to propose to her soon. She is a very sweet person, and we never had any large arguments before. We listened to the same music, watched the same TV shows, and even have the same food preference.

Yesterday, a mutual friend of ours came over to hang out, and started to talk about her ex returning to our town soon. This opened up a can of worms, in which my gf admitting that she still harbors feeling towards her ex and have been unable to move on from him. She mentioned that the reason that she dated me was that I was the guy she felt the most comfortable with, albeit that she didn’t feel anything romantic towards me. For context, they broke up a couple of years before we dated as he was moving out of the country. She was the one who proposed that we should date. He never came back, and have never been in contact with any of us since then.

Afterwards, it felt awkward around my gf, especially knowing that she and I have different set of goals for this relationship, and I wanted to be break it off. She then asked me not to mind the fact and that she still wants to continue whatever we had before. Am I wrong for not being able to say “yes” to continue this relationship as usual? AITA?

No way, she made it clear that he isn’t the priority in the relationship so he needs to break up and move on.

