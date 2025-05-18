Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And You’re Definitely Going to Be Jealous

I’m probably never going to own a fancy car, so I’ll have to settle for ogling at them on the internet.

Lucky for me, there’s this video from TikTok user @lipqloss_:

“Okay, so we’re in my cousin’s new car, and first of all, the seat that I’m in is reclined, and this is nicer than an airplane. And it also has tray tables. That’s crazy.”

“And then there’s an iPad for me to control. I think it’s dead. But basically, lift up the iPad, and I can control his car with my iPad, but it’s not charged.”

I feel duty-bound to remind us all that despite what Apple would have you think, not every tablet is an iPad.

“And then this, cups heat and cool. Look, it’s cooling my drink.”

“And then he has a huge iPad of his own,” she says, referring to the large console display.

Again, not everything with a screen is an iPad. I cannot stress this enough.

“Watch,” says the driver, switching to some kind of cool comfort mode.

“When it’s blue, the air got colder? And now you smell the scent?”

“Yeah, I can smell it.”

This cousin is about to find a bunch of long-lost relatives.

It’s…

*sigh*

It’s not an iPad.

Apparently these have a specific use case.

Also apparently, China has way more affordable cars with features like this.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to stop typing on this iPad and go watch some TV on my big screen iPad.

Ok, maybe I’m jealous.

