May 18, 2025 at 10:48 am

Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And You’re Definitely Going to Be Jealous

by Ben Auxier

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

I’m probably never going to own a fancy car, so I’ll have to settle for ogling at them on the internet.

Lucky for me, there’s this video from TikTok user @lipqloss_:

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

“Okay, so we’re in my cousin’s new car, and first of all, the seat that I’m in is reclined, and this is nicer than an airplane. And it also has tray tables. That’s crazy.”

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

“And then there’s an iPad for me to control. I think it’s dead. But basically, lift up the iPad, and I can control his car with my iPad, but it’s not charged.”

I feel duty-bound to remind us all that despite what Apple would have you think, not every tablet is an iPad.

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

“And then this, cups heat and cool. Look, it’s cooling my drink.”

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

“And then he has a huge iPad of his own,” she says, referring to the large console display.

Again, not everything with a screen is an iPad. I cannot stress this enough.

The interior of a Mercedes Maybach

TikTok/lipqlosss_

“Watch,” says the driver, switching to some kind of cool comfort mode.

“When it’s blue, the air got colder? And now you smell the scent?”

“Yeah, I can smell it.”

@lipqlosss_

Car of the future #mercedes #mercedesmaybach #fyp

♬ original sound – 🧸🥂🪞⭐️

This cousin is about to find a bunch of long-lost relatives.

2025 04 29 17 03 08 Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And Youre Definitely Going to Be Jealous

It’s…
*sigh*
It’s not an iPad.

2025 04 29 17 03 40 Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And Youre Definitely Going to Be Jealous

Apparently these have a specific use case.

2025 04 29 17 03 53 Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And Youre Definitely Going to Be Jealous

Also apparently, China has way more affordable cars with features like this.

2025 04 29 17 04 16 Mercedes Has An Interior That Feels Like A Private Jet, And Youre Definitely Going to Be Jealous

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to stop typing on this iPad and go watch some TV on my big screen iPad.

Ok, maybe I’m jealous.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter