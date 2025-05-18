Neighbor Had A Hare-y Situation With The People Next Door, And It Culminated In A Lot Of Bunny-Shaped Heartache

At this point a lot of people know pests are bad but pesticides.

AITA? Suing my neighbor after she sprayed weedicide on my lawn Caught my neighbor spraying weedicide on my lawn (in my fenced in backyard) because she said “she was sick of all the weeds” and thought she was doing me a solid. I like dandelions they are good for the bees.

I have pet rabbits, dogs, cats, and a tortoise I like to roam the yard and all of them eat or at least nibble and lick the grass so it’s literally poisoning my pets. So anyway, I kick her out and take all my pets inside.

Now two of my rabbits are dead and another is in critical condition. I’ll never be able to let my pets outside again to eat the grass because weedicide takes forever to go away because it can sit in the soil for who knows how long. I’m worried that the dogs and cats might end up having a reaction too since they also nibble the grass (call me overprotective or over cautious IDC I love my animals).

So I’m suing her for: damage to my property because it is now unusable for my animals, veterinary bills, and emotional damage due to the deaths of my two rabbits. I’m also trying to get the cops to pursue a case of animal abuse or at minimum criminal damage because she did basically poison my animals but I doubt anything will come from it because I have to prove ill-intent. But they are pursuing her for criminal trespass.

She’s a Karen. I think she deserves it for thinking she had any right to be on my property at all; and especially because it’s harmed my pets. Now idk what to do about my lawn because I’m not risking another animal’s life by letting them out (at least unsupervised for at least a year).

However my parents and my girlfriend think I’m being unnecessarily cruel because it “was an accident and she thought she was just being a good neighbor.” They think that I’m making it to be a bigger deal than it is and should just ask for her to pay my vet bills. AITA?

