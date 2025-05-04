Neighbor Took A Fun Easter Tradition Several Steps Too Far, And The Grumpy Guy Next Door Did Not Think It Was An Eggs-cellent Choice

Easter is a time of rich tradition, both religious and inexplicably egg-based.

In this story, a neighbor is worried he might have egg on his face after saying no to a popular holiday activity.

Let’s hunt down the answer here…

AITA for making neighbor remove the eggs he put in my yard for an Easter egg hunt? Since Wednesday, my neighbor asked if he could hide eggs in my (28M) yard as part of an Easter egg hunt they wanted to do for the kids coming to their bbq. Our yards are right next to each other with only the pavement dividing it and no fence; which I’m thinking about setting up after what happened. He asked 3 times and each time I said no because I don’t like the idea of a bunch of little kids I don’t know coming into my yard.

Curmudgeonly but understandable. Will the neighbor take no for an answer?

Besides he wanted to hide most of them in my garden and I wouldn’t trust a 6 yr old to not step on my flowers or knock over a pot. He’s been mad since I repeatedly said no and explained why. Their yard’s just as big as mine so I didn’t see why they needed my space too. Yesterday I was having some car trouble so I took it to my friend who’s a mechanic. Not getting it back until Tuesday.

So I guess because my car wasn’t in my driveway they assumed I wasn’t home. Because in the morning I’m doing work in my basement and I hear footsteps nearby. Checked my hidden security cam and I see my neighbor walking back to his house from my yard.

Sounds like no. This guy’s not very good at hiding…

Right away I go outside to confront him and he looked panicked. Honestly no idea why the heck he thought it was a good idea to do that. Like even if I wasn’t home at the time what made him think I wouldn’t get there, say when kids were in my freaking yard??? I just was so mad.

It’s all fun and games until it’s trespassing.

He told me to please let them do this since the eggs were already spread out and his family was gonna be home soon. At that moment I was seriously mad so I told him either to take all the eggs back or I’m throwing them out myself. Then he got mad and was calling me names under his breath, but he picked the eggs up and left. I’m going out to check my yard to make sure he got all of them and his wife is giving me a dirty look too while he was talking to her.

Will any bunny end up happy here?

They had their little party and Easter egg hunt in their own yard. I was out there just now watering my plants and they were cleaning up. My neighbor was still mad at me. He told me he hopes I’m happy with what I did.

That’s a no for me, rabbit.

Right now that I’m more calm and not mad at him anymore I’m kinda wondering if I was a jerk for making him pick up his eggs and not letting them use my yard. Honestly I was ticked off in the moment that he went into my yard after telling him no so I’m not sure.

What would you do if your neighbor was hiding in plain sight like this?

Let’s see what the comments say…

This neighbor took “egging a house” to a whole new level.

Goodbye, Sir.

