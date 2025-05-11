Guy Got Fed Up With Scammers Who Threatened That The Police Were About To Arrest Them, So They Outsmarted The Callers With A Clever Lie

Scammers have different ways to scam people, and most of these ways are pretty annoying.

This person keeps getting threatening phone calls, and they clearly knew it was a scam.

Eventually, they came up with a clever way to scam the scammers and get the phone calls to stop.

Read the full story below for all the details.

CRA scammed I pranked A few years ago, CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) scammers kept calling every few months. They were telling me that I owed them XXX dollars and that the police were in their way to arrest me.

This person got fed up with the scammers.

I finally got fed up after a year of calls, so I told them something in a very cheerful voice. That my brother, brother-in-law, and neighbour were on the fraud squad. This was not true, by the way.

Now, they aren’t calling them anymore.

I told them that I am calling them to see what time they’re coming over, so I can make sure the coffee pot is on. And I’ll have their favourite cookies and cakes baked so they’re ready when they come to “arrest” me. I haven’t heard from those scammers since.

LOL. That was funny. Gotta love scamming the scammers!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a similar experience.

This person offers a possible response.

Nice job, says this person.

This user speaks to scammers in French.

Finally, here’s another petty response.

It takes confidence and creativity to shut down scammers.

