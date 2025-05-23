Unemployed Cousin Asked To Use His Netflix Account, But When He Refused He Faced Criticism From His Family For Being Selfish

Sharing is a common gesture in close relationships, but when does it go too far?

One unemployed cousin’s request to access one relative’s Netflix account leads to a clash over digital boundaries in the age of password sharing crackdowns.

AITA for refusing to share my Netflix account with my unemployed cousin? I (23M) pay for a Netflix account that I use with my girlfriend and sometimes my younger brother. It’s under my name, and I’m the one covering the monthly fee.

My cousin (25F) recently lost her job and has been staying with her parents while trying to “figure things out.” I get it — times are tough.

She texted me asking if she could use my Netflix login “just for a while” until she gets back on her feet.

I didn’t answer right away because, honestly, I’ve had problems before with people sharing passwords, changing profiles, and messing with the algorithm. Plus, Netflix started cracking down on password sharing, and I really don’t want to get locked out or flagged.

I told her I’d rather not, and she kinda flipped. She said I was being selfish and that “it’s not like it costs you extra” since I already pay for it anyway. I said it’s not about the money, it’s about boundaries, and that I just don’t want more people on my account.

She left me on read, and now my aunt (her mom) is telling my mom that I’m being cold and “forgetting where I came from.” Like, I get it’s just Netflix. But it’s still my account, and I don’t think I owe it to anyone. AITA?

