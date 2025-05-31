Walmart Shopper ‘Can’t Believe They’re Encouraging This Now’ While Putting Nail Polish On A Plastic Sticker

You go to the mall and try on the makeup – it was once a common activity choice for teens.

But Walmart is a lot different now and TikToker @misskim73 is all for this change.

“Is that not the coolest thing, ever?!” she asks while painting her fingernail in a store.

But that’s the thing. Kim isn’t painting her nail. She’s painting plastic that she removed from a dispenser.

“It’s like a sticker. You put it on your nail,” she says while applying nail polish.

“Back in my time we painted them in the store. I guess this is to discourage that.”

They’re testing a color that is fire engine red to emphasize the effect.

It looks the same as it would if it were on her actual nail!

“Let’s do one more,” Kim says excitedly.

She chose a similar color called Watermelon.

It sounds like she’s with a friend.

Kim’s nails were already painted immaculately pink, so she’s likely a good judge of how nail polish should look.

“I love it! And then you take them off,” she says, disposing the plastic into a built trash compartment.

