She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend, And He Told Her She Could Keep Everything. Now Her Ex Is Accusing Her Of Theft And Threatening Court.

Control doesn’t always end with the relationship; it can follow you long after you walk away.

What would you do if your ex said you could keep your belongings, only to later accuse you of theft and threaten legal action? Would you give in just to avoid the stress? Or would you protect your peace and let the courts sort it out?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

My ex 52M is suing me 32F for items he claims I stole from him after the break up. AITA? We broke up in January after he threatened to change the locks on me when I was visiting my sister out of state. There’s a long year of emotional abuse documented in my journal. In February, he told me I could keep everything I moved from the house; he just wanted a few items back. I said okay fine.

It wasn’t that easy.

Fast forward to last week, I gave back everything I had in my possession. And he’s had the cops harass me, saying I stole from him, and I’m hiding a firearm in my house and his passport.

When we broke up the first time he tried to send me an itemized statement of all the money he gave me during the relationship and how I needed to pay him back or he’s taking me to court or we can work it out. I’m worried that he’s going to try to get me to give back our furniture that he told me I can keep.

It gets even worse.

He’s also been stalking me and since my state has a database for court he found my custody hearing and has threatened to show up to it. I looked in all the boxes I don’t have any items he’s claiming I have and he’s threatening a lawyer. I’m sure it’ll be small claims court but I’m unsure what to do. He’s also holding my childhood treasure box hostage and hasn’t returned it which also has photos and memories of my late fiance and my dad who died in a car accident last November. AITA?

