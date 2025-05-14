Woman Called Her Best Friend Bossy And Controlling During A Trip With Other Friends, So Their Friendship Reached Its Breaking Point

Some people have a tendency to want to control the people around them.

If a friend was being really bossy, would you still want to be friends with them?

This woman has a best friend who showed her controlling behavior during a trip.

Now, she’s not sure if they’re even friends anymore.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my ex-best friend bossy after she ruined our trip and stopped me from using the bathroom? My ex-best friend, Laine (18F), and I went on a 3-day trip with Tim and Mark (18M). At first, things were fine, but Laine got controlling and moody. Especially when things didn’t go her way.

Tim and I went to an arcade. Even though she had our location, she blew up our phones asking where we were. The breaking point was one night when I desperately had to use the bathroom. It was on our way back to the hotel. We were minutes away, but Laine refused to let Tim and I walk ahead even though she was with Mark, and we were all safe.

After the trip, she called me rude. I told her I was frustrated and called her bossy. She dragged our friend Erika into it. But Erika sided with me. We tried to move on, but Laine stayed cold.

At a party, she ignored me, then messaged me. It was about an inflatable costume I was fixing for her, like it was urgent (it wasn’t). I told her I was busy with college. I said I was hurt that she never thanked me. She always made me pay her back, but never did the same.

Eventually, I left her costume on my porch. She grabbed it, and left all my stuff in a bag like we were breaking up. I tried to talk, but she ghosted me. I even reached out to Tim and Peter, who tried to help. But Laine refused.

Now, I feel like I lost my whole friend group. I don’t know if standing up for myself was the wrong move. AITA?

Too much drama can ruin a friendship.

