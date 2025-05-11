Woman Made Her Husband Toast For Breakfast, And When He Threw Up, He Wanted Her To Clean Up The Mess

Taking care of a sick loved one requires a high level of patience.

This woman tried to manage everything while her husband battled a nasty stomach bug, including looking after their kids, feeding them, and cleaning the house.

But she drew the line at cleaning up after her husband, and now, he’s mad at her.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

AITA for making my sick husband clean up his vomit? My husband has been dealing with a stomach bug of some kind the last few days . Vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, etc. I’ve been taking care of him and the house and kids by myself because of it which is a lot of work with 2 under 5.

This woman made breakfast for her husband and kids.

This morning, my husband wanted to try eating something, so I made him toast as requested. He was on the couch nibbling on his breakfast, and I was making our toddlers their breakfast and feeding them. Then, I hear him violently gagging in the other room.

Her husband vomited all over the floor.

He’d been hanging out in the living room during this entire illness, so he had a trash can there in case he had to puke or whatever. I called out to him to remember to use it or to go to the bathroom if he thought he was vomit. He didn’t listen and threw up all over the floor and got some on the couch.

He told her to clean up the mess, but she refused.

My husband then comes into where I’m feeding our kids. He says he’s gonna go to our room, so I can clean up his puke. I said absolutely not! There was really no reason for him to vomit all over the floor, so he needed to take care of it.

Now, he’s mad at her for not showing concern.

I had been cleaning it up all weekend already without complaining when he was getting sick by surprise. But he has plenty of time to prepare for this and not make a mess. Husband is now all mad at me for not showing him a good bedside manner. So, AITA?

There’s no excuse for a grown adult who knows he might throw up not to be prepared in case it happens. Like she said, he had a trash can right there!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Even caregivers have limits.

