Woman Tried To Warn Her Friend About A Romance Scam, But Now Her Friend Is Giving Her The Silent Treatment

Sometimes, protecting a friend means saying something they don’t want to hear.

This woman has a friend who is in a relationship with a man who sounded nice from her stories, but then the man asked for money.

She thought it sounded like a romance scam, but she wonders if it was wrong to share her honest thoughts with her friend.

Read the story below.

AITA told my co-worker that she’s falling for romance scam and now she’s upset. I have a friend, let’s call her N. N and I work together for 3 to 4 years at a hair salon. N is early 30s, kind of an airhead, and gullible but a really kind and nice person.

This woman hasn’t met the guy N is dating.

She’s currently in a relationship with this guy for about 6 months. He lives in New York (we’re in the Midwest). They talk on the phone all the time. He’s been out here a couple of times to visit. We’ve never met, but heard a lot about their relationship.

N texted her, asking to borrow $10,000 for her boyfriend.

This morning, she texted me at 6 am asking to borrow $10k because her boyfriend’s mom have a family emergency and he needs the money soon. She said he’s working on an offshore oil rig in Dubai for two months and couldn’t transfer the money until he’s come back to the State. She doesn’t have the money, so she ask if I can ask my relatives for the 10k for her.

She was honest with her friend, telling her it sounded like a romance scam

I told her that this sounds like a romance scam. If he’s asking her for such a big amount of money like that early in their relationship, it’s a red flag, and she should reconsider. I told her that I don’t her boyfriend that well, and if he’s ghost her, either she or I will be on the hook for the $10k.

Now, N isn’t responding to her calls and texts.

Now, she won’t answer my text or call. She also took a personal day off from work today. AITA? Should I kept my mouth shut and mind my own business?

She just saved her friend from throwing away $10,000.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person thinks it is indeed a scam.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Let her have her space for now, advises this user.

This person is curious.

Finally, short and simple.

People can be so blind in love, they couldn’t see all the red flags waving.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.