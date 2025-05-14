Woman Used The Accessible Stall In The Bathroom Because The Others Were Occupied, But A Woman With A Baby Yelled At Her When She Came Out

Debates and arguments often arise over people using the accessible toilet.

Is the accessible toilet stall only for people with disabilities, or is it okay for anyone to use it? What if the changing table is in that stall? Is it then reserved only for people with disabilities and mothers with babies, or again, can anyone use it?

Those are the questions we ponder in this story where a woman used the accessible toilet because the regular stalls were occupied.

Check out the full story below to see what happened.

AITA for using the handicapped stall in the women’s bathroom? Today, I went to the grocery store’s women’s restroom. There were about 5 stalls, including the handicapped stall. All of the 4 stalls were full, so I went into the handicapped one that also has the changing table for babies.

This woman received a scolding for using the accessible toilet.

When I came out, there was a mom with a baby. She yelled at me, saying I don’t need to use the handicapped stall because people like her actually need it. I felt bad and said I was sorry.

She only used it briefly, but she still felt bad.

I only did no. 1 and washed my hands in there, so I was in there for a maximum of 3 minutes. AITA for using the handicapped stall when I’m not handicapped or with a child? Because the others were taken, should I have waited for a “regular” stall to open?

it was empty, and there were no other options. No reason not to use.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Three minutes is not an eternity.

