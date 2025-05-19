Employees From A Neighboring Business Wouldn’t Stop Parking In Their Lot, So They Blocked In One Of Their Cars For Hours

One of the many recurring themes in stories from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page is people who just can’t seem to obey parking rules…

Annoying neighbors. “Been having issues with the neighbors running a business next to ours. Went and tried talking to the business owner about her customers parking in our lot. We were told it’s not their problem it’s ours.

Noted….. we got my revenge a month later when a car was parked in the lot. We blocked it in with our vehicles and left for a job site that was 90 minutes away. Got a phone call 3 hours later that the new employee accidentally parked in our lot and couldn’t get out so they wanted us to move our cars. We told them it would be 4 hours or more. Their employee stood around for an hour before getting a ride.

We finished up early and made sure to stop at a barber shop so all the guys could get haircuts before we went back. We got back late in the afternoon and all left at the same time without mentioning a thing to anyone…. Haven’t had an issue with any employees or their customers since.”

