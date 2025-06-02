A Customer Got 40% Off Due To An Error, But She Whined About It And Lost The Discount

They say you should never wrong someone who is in charge of your food.

The same should also go for people who are in charge with how much you pay.

See this Karen get what she deserved.

Snooty customer tries to get an additional discount and ends up paying the full cost. So at the end of our lunch service yesterday I heard the servers talking about this very obnoxious woman who ordered an identical dish as her friend. They were very high maintenance and a bit rude, though not intolerably so.

Then their behavior came back to haunt them.

After dropping off the check, the server looks over his copy and it occurs to him that he accidentally applied a 40% discount to one of the items. Oops, too late now. Good for them, I guess. Well, the lady calls him over and angrily points out that the meal items are different costs and demands that they be changed to be the same. He returns the ticket without the discount.

The Karen learned her lesson.

Her face goes sour when she realizes what happened.

Clearly she expected the discount to be applied to both items and was hoping to grab an additional 40%. I’m positive she knew what the actual total of the food was. Everyone looks at how much the food on the menu is before ordering it.

Here is what people are saying.

Honesty and decency get you far!

I get the confusion, but not the rudeness.

LOL close enough.

People are miserable.

I’m sure she’ll be at it again!

These folks always are.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.