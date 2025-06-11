June 11, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Driver Figured Out How Keep The New Car Smell In Her Vehicle Permanently. – ‘I work at a dealership. Whenever you clean your car…’

I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that two of the best smells in the world are fresh tar on pavement AND that new car smell.

A TikTokker named Mikaela feels the same way as I do and she asked viewers how people can get that new car smell to remain in their vehicles permanently.

Mikaela’s video showed her in a new Toyota Land Cruiser.

The text overlay reads, “How do you keep the new car smell forever…asking for a friend.”

A commenter on the video was nice enough to weigh in and help Mikaela out!

They wrote, “I work at a dealership. Whenever you clean your car, spray the Chemical Guys New Car Smell spray.”

Bam!

Check out the video.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This person has an idea…

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

It’s one of the best smells in the world…

