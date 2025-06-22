A Miscommunication About A Rental Charge Quickly Spiraled Into Someone Losing Their Job, And The Customer Doesn’t Know What To Think

Customer service can be a tricky line to walk.

On the one hand, you’re just doing your job and that job has rules.

On the other, you ARE there to help the customer…

So… I got someone fired over $18 I went to a nursery today and bought a stone sink basin.

To be clear, we’re talking about a nursery as in a garden center.

Not like…a place with a bunch of babies where he happened to buy a basin.

At the counter I asked if they have a cart or could help me get it in the car since the sink probably weighs about 80-90 lbs and parking was kinda far. The cashier rolls out a pallet dolly for me but doesn’t offer to help, understandable since there were people in line behind me. I get the sink in the car and bring back the dolly and the guy is surprised. I realize through a quick exchange with him and confirm on the receipt that he’s charged me 18 bucks to rent the dolly for 12 hours.

Hello, Dolly.

Goodbye, Sink.

I say no no no, I just needed it for here, on the store property, to get it in the car. But he says ‘it’s done.’ and then turns to the next customer. I wait for the customer to finish and then it’s just me and the cashier and I tell him I’d like to return the sink I just bought. His body language basically says it all, I’m sure mine showed I was [angry] too since I really was getting [angry] and I had just got off work and had sweat dripping down my [butt].

I mean, did you try explaining that your butt was sweaty? No one can stay unsympathetic to that plight.

He says he’ll have to go ask about it and heads in the office. I hear some guys yelling but can’t make out anything specific. The cashier storms out not wearing the company apron anymore and kicks some yard sculpture bunny thing on the way out and slams the walk gate.

That escalated pretty quick, huh?

The manager, I assume, came out then. He asked me what happened then popped the register and gave me a cash refund for the $18 and I left… but I’m a bit shook. I never thought each step of this would escalate like it did. I don’t think I was in the wrong but if I knew the guy would get fired or quit or whatever I might of just let it go. Fk, should I have let it go? It’s making me cringe super hard that someone lost their job because I wanted my 18 bucks back. Lay it on me, am i the [jerk]?

The potential laying on began:

Seriously, how could you know?

This was clearly about more than this one return.

In short:

You didn’t do anything out of line.

You were unhappy with a purchase, you tried to make a return.

Seems like that guy hated this job, maybe you did him a favor.

