A Rude Woman Cut In Line At Disneyland, So This Person Put Gum In Her Hair

No one likes a cutter!

And, on a side not, I thought Disneyland was supposed to be the happiest place on earth…

But I guess that’s not the case when this woman goes there!

Check out how this Reddit user got even with an entitled woman who thought she owned the amusement park.

Cut and push everyone in line that’s a 2 hour wait? Enjoy your souvenir. “I know I’m the jerk in this story, but this happened years ago. It was the first and only time I’ve ever been to Disneyland, and my friend and I were waiting in line for a Finding Nemo ride. After two hours we could almost see the front of the line, when we hear a bunch of commotion behind us.

Whoa!

We turned to see a woman and her young son elbowing and pushing everyone out of the way, with people yelling “stop them!” I saw her shove and elbow people while her kid was literally climbing between people‘s legs, she ignored everyone and kept pushing. Man, woman, child, she didn’t care. She was a tank on a mission. My friend and I tried our best to not allow her to pass, but she literally pinched my side so I would move.

Take that!

Unlucky for her, I had gum in my mouth and thought I’d share. She had long badly bleach hair which I pinched my chewed wad of Trident between. She made it to the front of the line, but I’m not sure when she realized she had a hitchhiker…but it was peach flavored.”

I don’t think she was gonna happy when she discovered her nice surprise!

She did deserve it, though.

