A Thrift Store Worker Was Rude, So They Handed Out Coupons To Customers That Made The Store Lose Money

I don’t know what’s going on at thrift stores these days, but there sure does seem to be a lot of people complaining about their experiences when shop at them…

Check out how this Reddit user dealt with a rude worker…and how they got some petty revenge.

Don’t be rude to people who give you stuff. “Today I went to my local thrift store to drop off a donation. I pulled up beside the donation doors. There was no one else in line.

This employee, we’ll call him “Chad,” proceeds to berate me for not following the poorly signed route to get to to the donation doors. He was very rude. He took my stuff and gave me the customary 20% off coupon as a courtesy for donating. Well, he threw it onto the passenger seat of my car. I was ****** off but drove on. I drove straight to the parking lot and parked. Here comes the petty revenge part. See, I have downsizing quite a bit this year so have been donating a lot of stuff. In fact, I have 15 of these 20% coupons in my car.

I took up the whole stack and went into the store. I handed those coupons out to everyone I saw. Especially to customers with full carts. People loved me! I wasn’t going to use those coupons, but **** you Chad. Don’t treat people like ****. Your actions resulted in your employer losing 20% of 15 sales today!”

