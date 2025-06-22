Unruly Customer Wanted To Buy Something For Cheaper Than Advertised, But This Employee Had His Number

Well, this is a new one!

“I’ll call corporate!!” “Corporate doesn’t exist.” “I work at a now-mostly-defunct video rental chain, one of the few franchised locations left. Today, a lady came in reeking and clearly intoxicated. So you’re aware, we sell a few assorted electronics accessories at the front of the store– chargers, styluses, etc. ***** lady shall henceforth be known as DL. DL: “HEY do you have … A uh… Um… (fumbles around) a phone charger I can use for a few minutes? Me: “No, but we do have chargers for sale! Right here.” DL: “Oh, awesome. I’ll take one.” Me: “Okay, that’ll be eight dollars.” DL: “Tt says 5.”

Me (looking at the same display she is): “It.. it says eight dollars on the display. Right there. Next to the picture.” DL: “Well I… I read five so you HAVE to sell it for five. It’s like.. the law.” Me: “The price is eight dollars.* DL: “Well you’ve just lost a customer, and I’ll be calling corporate. You’ll get fired.”

Me: “Actually, corporate doesn’t really exist anymore. You can file a complaint with the store manager on duty, if you want.” DL: “Ugh, please.” Me: “So, what’s your complaint?” She then stormed out. God it felt so good to finally be able to say something like that.”

