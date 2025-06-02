Call Center Employee Is Used To Dealing With Angry Customers, But One Customer Was So Rude That He Was Unable To Solve His Problem

Be nice to the people who work in customer service positions.

You never know what difficult customers they already had to deal with that day, and you don’t want to be the next one.

This call center employee is good at getting customers to calm down so he can solve their problems, but in today’s story, he tells us about one call that went differently than most.

Let’s see how it all worked out.

Yell at the only person that can help? Have fun back in line. I worked at a telecommunications company call centre for a while. I worked hard and got trained to fix multiple problems, as well as being taught some of the basics in billing and shipping so I could answer questions and perform basic fixes. My transfer numbers were low and call times low. But customer satisfaction surveys high!

He was used to dealing with angry customers.

I often had people call and start yelling. If they swore we gave them a warning, if they continued we could hang up. For a 2 week period we were severely short staffed. Wait times were often over an hour. And everyone was yelling. But most calmed down after their rant and were grateful I could fix things quickly. Until this one guy.

This call was different.

He actually started the call nicely. And explained his problems. I repeated them back and assured him I could fix them. I then had to ask him some account questions. Well he went off! That I was wasting his time. He swore. I warned him. He swore again I hung up.

It would’ve been an easy fix.

Thing is he had issues with billing, mobile and home internet. I could have fixed all of them. And quickly as they were common issues. By swearing at me he had an hour wait. And then he would more then likely have 2 transfers to the different departments. I checked his account later and he only had one of the issues fixed as notes stated he swore again at the mention of the transfer and they hung up.

If that angry customer could’ve calmed down, his problem would’ve been solved a long time ago.

