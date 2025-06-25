Car Salesman Scammed A Buyer, But When The Buyer Decided To Sue The Seller, The Mechanic Ended Up Pulled Into The Mess As Well

This story definitely has some twists and turns!

Imagine buying a car but quickly finding out that the seller scammed you.

That’s what happened to the person in this story, and it’s even worse because a mechanic friend is pulled into the mess with him. This conflict with the seller is causing conflict in their friendship.

Get all the details below.

AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s lawyer? “I bought a used car from a private seller, paid a significant amount that I had saved up. I took my mechanic friend (MF) along to help, though he wasn’t formally assisting.

They got ripped off…

The seller lied (we have proof of this) and assured us the car had never been in an accident. MF wasn’t feeling well that day and didn’t check the car thoroughly but the issues weren’t visible unless you knew the car’s history. We both agreed the car seemed fine. I purchased it.

There was a big problem.

When I tried to register the car in my name, I discovered I couldn’t as it had been written off in a severe accident. According to the law, the seller is required to declare this in writing before the sale, so they were in the wrong. However, the seller refuses to take the car back, and I’m now suing them in small claims court. To make matters worse, the seller is trying to shift responsibility onto MF adding him to the lawsuit.

This is a bit complicated…

They claim that because he’s a mechanic, he should’ve known the car had been written off. Now I’m forced to be suing him as well (because the car sellers lawyer has joined him to the lawsuit). The case is dragging on, and I’ve had to spend money on legal fees, as the other side has a lawyer, so I’ve had to hire one too. I offered to help MF by suggesting affordable lawyers and advising him on how to save costs. I sent him stuff to read. I even offered to assist him in writing his defense if he couldn’t afford a lawyer (as I don’t think the seller has a case against him and it’s normal to represent yourself in this small claims court) However MF acted superior and sneered at me- said I didn’t know what I was talking about.

Now there’s a rift between them.

He ignored all my advice, didn’t check the lawyer’s fees, and hired the first one he met with, despite my warnings. The lawyer didn’t disclose his rates but promised it would cost less than $1,000. Now he has a $2,000 bill, mainly because he didn’t really understand the case (didn’t listen to me) and the lawyer has messed up his paperwork multiple times. MF is hinting at me constantly that I should pay his lawyer’s fees. While I understand it’s a tough situation for both of us, I’ve been managing my own legal costs, which are much higher than his, and have done much of the work myself to save money. He can go after the car seller for his costs when we win. I’ve tried to help him throughout the process, but he rejected all my offers, didn’t follow my advice, and now expects me to cover his costs. AITA for saying no?”

What a horrible situation to be in when all they wanted to do was buy a car.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another person said they acted like a jerk.

This Reddit user also said they’re NTA.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

These two might not be friends for very much longer…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.