College Students Found Out Their School Was Closing Down At An Assembly. – ‘When you thought it was a normal assembly.’

This is a huge bummer!

A college student named Maddie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she and her fellow students found out that their university was closing for good.

The video was shot at Limestone University in South Carolina and it showed a member of the college’s staff telling students that the university was closing down.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you thought it was a normal assembly but your college is actually shutting down.”

Sadly, the the 180-year-old university was forced to shut down because of financial uncertainty.

How sad!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer has been there.

This is a really sad story!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.