College Students Found Out Their School Was Closing Down At An Assembly. – ‘When you thought it was a normal assembly.’

two girls in college

TikTok/@.maddieeee.watson

This is a huge bummer!

A college student named Maddie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she and her fellow students found out that their university was closing for good.

two young women in college

TikTok/@.maddieeee.watson

The video was shot at Limestone University in South Carolina and it showed a member of the college’s staff telling students that the university was closing down.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you thought it was a normal assembly but your college is actually shutting down.”

two women at an assembly

TikTok/@.maddieeee.watson

Sadly, the the 180-year-old university was forced to shut down because of financial uncertainty.

How sad!

two college students at an assembly

TikTok/@.maddieeee.watson

Take a look at the video.

@.maddieeee.watson

So distraught great day to be a saint #fyp #viral #shutdown #college

♬ original sound – Gingercuhhh🐸

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.11.28 PM College Students Found Out Their School Was Closing Down At An Assembly. When you thought it was a normal assembly.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.11.52 PM College Students Found Out Their School Was Closing Down At An Assembly. When you thought it was a normal assembly.

And this viewer has been there.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 4.12.58 PM College Students Found Out Their School Was Closing Down At An Assembly. When you thought it was a normal assembly.

This is a really sad story!

The Sifter