June 27, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Couple Got Creative So They Didn’t Have To Pay Their Bill At A Sushi Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a sushi restaurant

TikTok/@i.reneepc

Who says that young people aren’t smart these days?!?!

A TikTokker named Irene posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how she and her boyfriend got out of paying their bill at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant.

man walking in a restaurant

TikTok/@i.reneepc

The video shows Irene’s boyfriend walking back to their table in the restaurant.

The text overlay reads, “My boyfriend coming back after taking one for the team and flushing the sushi we didn’t like in their restroom.”

man in a restaurant

TikTok/@i.reneepc

In the video’s caption, Irene wrote, “We were not about to pay for some nasty *** sushi we did not even touch.”

That’s one way to do it!

man sitting in a booth

TikTok/@i.reneepc

Here’s the video.

@i.reneepc

We were not about to pay for some nasty ahh sushi we did not even touch😭😂 #sushi #fy #relationshipgoals

♬ grooby ahh TikTok sound – Ken’z

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.44.06 PM Couple Got Creative So They Didnt Have To Pay Their Bill At A Sushi Restaurant

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.44.28 PM Couple Got Creative So They Didnt Have To Pay Their Bill At A Sushi Restaurant

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.44.45 PM Couple Got Creative So They Didnt Have To Pay Their Bill At A Sushi Restaurant

Well, that’s one way to get out of paying a restaurant bill…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter