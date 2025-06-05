Customer Left This Server A Fake $100 Bill, So She Embarrassed Him In Front Of His Date The Next Time He Came In

Why on earth would anyone do something like this…?

The customer who tipped a fake $100 bill. “I work as a server, this one guy always comes in the restaurant I work at, he usually is pretty quiet and and never tips too well. Most of the time he comes with a couple of friends or by himself and sits at the bar and watches a sports game. Ive never had a problem with him until he came in one time with a date. I’ve never seen the woman before so I assume they were new to dating. Anyways, they sit at a table this time in a more quiet part of the restaurant and they were sat at one of my tables. I had no problem with them and everything was going fine. They asked for the check and I went right around the corner from their table, it was close by so I was quick.

As I was coming back to the table the guy says to the woman “watch this” as he puts down a hundred dollar bill on the table. He saw me see and he was joking like oh you weren’t supposed to see that! I was ecstatic either way even though it was so obvious he was trying to impress the woman. I didn’t care, I waited til they left to go grab the hundred dollar bill. Well, when I unfolded it it was one of the fake $100 bills I guess for pranks, that means this freaking guy planned this out to impress this woman.

It was so frustrating because I needed the money but at the same time I thought it was because I did a great job. Either the woman was in on it or he decided to be a jerk in 2 different ways. I told my manager and he was like, wow that’s ridiculous. I decided to hold on to it because I knew the day would come when I could get back at this guy. 2 weeks later…. My manager recognizes the guy and while I was working at the time, I was in a different side of the restaurant which was already full, my manager found me and asked if I wanted that customers table as well and told me he was with the woman from last time.

I often joked with my manager about throwing the fake $100 back on the table in front of that woman if he ever came back to embarrass him. I thought to myself, yeah I may be busy already, but I also thought sure, what’s one more table. Told my manager absolutely, no problem with a smirk on my face. Before I went over to their table I ran out to my car to grab the fake $100 that was sitting in my cup holder for this exact moment. I get to their table and they instantly recognize me, the woman seemed normal but the guy looked like he was nervous. I pretended nothing happened all the way until I got their check.

When I brought the check back, I placed it down on the table as well as the fake 100 but left it unfolded so the fake part was showing. I looked at the guy and said hey, not sure if you remember me from last time but I believe you forgot this, just returning it because I believed it was too much. The woman looked very confused so I instantly knew she was not apart of it but the guy got all nervous and said I don’t know what that is! I said oh my mistake and laughed and said to the woman have a good night, and walked away.

It seems that the date understand what happeend.

When I came back there was a big $0.00 on the signed copy and a $50 bill (real this time) where the woman was sitting after they had left. One can only assume that the guy didn’t want to tip on his card so he wrote obnoxiously big zeros on the tip and that $50 just happened to be where the woman was sitting, so I’m hoping she had placed it there. Now I don’t know what happened with the couple or if they stayed together but I haven’t seen them back since and it’s been a few weeks and I really hope she looks for his red flags now.”

That was a smart way to let his date see a big red flag.

This guy absolutely deserved to be embarrassed…

