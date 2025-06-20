Customer Walked In Five Minutes After Closing Time, So This Employee Was Expecting Some Drama

Going to a store just a few minutes after closing can be frustrating.

In this situation, would you try to convince the employees to stay open a few minutes longer just for you, or would you respect the store hours and walk away?

This man was working at the deli in a grocery store.

They closed at 7 pm, and at 7:05, a customer walked in.

The customer’s reaction was so surprising that he just had to share the story.

The Smartest Customer Ever I work in a deli at a grocery store. On Saturday, I was closing in the hot deli. We close at 7 pm. Around 7:05, I see a man come up to the counter.

The customer looked at the deli hours.

He looked in the case and saw that nothing was there. He looked at me and then looked at the sign that had our hours posted.

This person thought the customer would ask if there was still anything available

I thought for a second that he would ask if I could still get him something or ask if we were still open. Nope. Not a word was said. He just walked away.

They would have happily entertained him if he had just asked.

Yeah, he might have been down because we weren’t open, but I would’ve happily gave him something if he asked. But he didn’t. And that, my friends, is the short tale of the one customer that knew closed meant closed.

It doesn’t hurt to ask, but it was nice of that customer to respect the closed sign.

Sometimes, the quietest customers are the most respectful ones.

