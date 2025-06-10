Customer Was Rude To A Hotel Worker, But She Refused To Give In To His Demands And Cancelled His Hotel Booking

If I’ve learned anything from my time on this planet, it’s that you should ALWAYS be nice to people who help you out in their jobs.

I’m talking about IT workers, customer service representatives and, in this case, front-desk workers at hotels.

They control your destiny, folks!

So it’s a good idea to be respectful…or else…

Check out what happened when a hotel guest was rude to this worker…

And let this story be a warning to you!

Don’t call the concierge a “little girl”. “My girlfriend (Yue) is a concierge at a high end Niagara Falls hotel. Lately I have gotten in the habit of picking her up after work. Because of this I have had the pleasure of watching her deal with jerk customers and today’s was just so juicy I have to share it. Yue was working the check-in desk that’s part of her duties so you can guess she deals with a lot of nuts. I was just chilling in the lobby making googley I love you eyes at her while she was checking in a customer when this guy walks up and says hey to grab her attention. Yue said sir will be with you in a moment after I finish checking this guest.

Excuse me?!?!

Guy didn’t like that answer and snapped his fingers in her face several times and said, hey little girl I need help now. Yue gets this look in her eyes sometimes it’s a look of pure sass and spite (it’s something I like about her, I think it’s hot).

Two can play at that game!

Yue raises her hands and did exactly what the guy did, snapped her fingers and said, hey little boy I am currently with a guest, you’re going to have to wait a few minutes for me to finish. The guy was in shock and shut his mouth and waited. Well he got up to the front and went on a rant about how she treated him he’s a PREMIUM customer. Yue was in full smiles customer service mode she looked up his booking and said so you have the basic economy room today, sir. The guy decided to be pushy and said well you’re going to be upgrading me at no cost for the trouble.

Nope!

Yue said unfortunately that’s not going to happen I can upgrade you but there’s going to be an upcharge. The guy decided to be prickly and said well how would you like it if I cancel my booking. Yue replied with so sir you want to cancel your booking? (The guy doesn’t know Yue, and Yue is spicy. Another thing I love about her). The guy said well I will if you don’t upgrade me now how is that going to make you look. And Yue put on a worried face and said so if I don’t upgrade your right now your going to cancel? And the guy said Yah that’s right. Yue smiled and said ok sir I understand.

You got it!

Yue did something on the computer looked up and smiled and said ok sir your all fixed up you’re good to go. Have a nice day. The guy has this look of confusion on his face and said, what? Yue said, oh I canceled your booking. Guy was not happy and realized that his jerk behavior is not going to get him any free upgrades. The guy gave up and said fine I’ll take my room.

Too late!

Yue goes back to her computer and looks up with a big smile to say unfortunately sir we are fully booked for the night. Yue just smiled and told him to have a nice day Dude full on got angry and said he needs to speak to the manager. Once again Yue replied with a smile and pointed to her name tag, oh sir I am the manager. Guy didn’t get anything he wanted. Guy didn’t get to stay in the hotel and I got to watch my girl in action.”

Good for her! She definitely put that rude customer in his place!

It looks like this guy might be sleeping in his car!

