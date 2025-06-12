Customers Act Entitled On The Phone, So An Employee Pretends They Don’t Know Who They Are To Hurt Their Ego

I’m sorry, who are you?

Hmmmm, that name isn’t ringing a bell…

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of saying that to someone, you know how much fun it can be…especially when that certain someone happens to be a total jerk!

Check out what this worker did to get some petty revenge on a entitled customer.

We think you’ll get a kick out of it!

“Forgetting” customer names. “I recently started doing this to entitled customers who berate me over the phone and who don’t seem to understand that their little piddly orders doesn’t make them king of the world. Whenever they call and ask for the status of their orders or tell me the need to speak to my boss I go “sure let me look into that…” or “yes, let me see if he’s available…”

Who are you, again?

And I end the sentence with ” I’m sorry, but may I ask who I’m speaking with?” For some reason, that drives them up the walls. One customer said “how can you not know who I am by now?”

Oops!

And I just replied, “I’m sorry about that sir, I deal with a lot of customers on a daily basis.” Guess this makes them feel as though they’re not important…”

Hearing someone say, “Don’t you know who I am?!?!” is always so satisfying.

