Customers Kept Taking Company Stickers Off Of Rental Skis, So This Worker Came Up With A Tactic To Make Them All Regret It

Don’t Remove the Stickers… “I work at a small Ski and Snowboard shop, and one of the services we offer is a Seasonal Lease program.

For those of you unaware, ski and board equipment can be very expensive, and that means sometimes the sport prices itself out of the picture for some people. We’re really proud that we can offer a full package to be taken home and used as many (or as little) times as the customer would like… all for less than the price of buying just a pair of ski boots.

But the stickers are important.

This program does come with some caveats. One of them is the tip of every ski we rent out has a 3 inch by 3 inch sticker with out logo on it. That sticker does double duty by both, giving us some free advertising, and declaring ownership if the skis get left behind at a resort. At the end of the season we get a bunch of phone calls from mountains saying, “we’ve got your skis, come get ’em” . As a result it’s really important to us that customers keep our stickers on the skis.

Sometimes however, customers don’t want to look like their on rental equipment in front of their friends. This is specifically a problem in high school and college age humans. Often they will attempt to remove our stickers, however the ones we use are very heavy duty and removal of them usually entails chisels and a good amount of time. That said, every year there are close to a hundred pair of skis some one puts that effort into.

We’ve tried everything over the years to entice people to leave the stickers alone, from fees, to rewards, to a spot the sticker giveaway program… This year though I may have cracked the code. Underneath the stickers this year I stenciled the word LEFT. I labeled 6,000 skis (3,000 pairs) “left”, and 0 skis “right”. Now, most skis no longer have left and rights, so the word has no bearing on performance… it’s there purely to frustrate sticker removers. All season I’ve been enjoying customers come in complaining of having two left skis. I smugly smile and say, “Our rental Skis don’t have left and right, we just write that on the tips to catch people who remove the stickers”.

But yesterday my plan exceeded my wildest hopes… I had a customer come in to return his equipment and he informed me that he removed the stickers back in December, and almost instantly regretted it. He had spend every chair lift ride for the duration of the winter explaining to total strangers that he knows both his skis say left.. and no he doesn’t have two left feet, and yes he’s horrible at dancing but not because of that. In addition he was in a seasonal instructed ski group with his fiancée, some friends/coworkers. Apparently after day 1 of a 8 week program his group’s assigned instructor nick named him “Lefty”, his fiancée started calling him Lefty, as did his coworkers. Upon returning to work the story was told to his boss and it’s now the how his everyone at his job distinguishes him from the other employee he works with who shares the same real first name.”

