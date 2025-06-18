Employee Noticed That A Child Was Buying A Transformer Toy, So He Decided To Show The Kid His Latest Tattoo

Folks, we think this story is gonna get your day started the right way!

Worth The Retail Horrors. “I’m currently a cashier at a big brand grocery store that also sells toys, makeup, etc. But this story takes place back when I was still a Parcel and Bagger. So around March I believe. I was bagging as per usual and had just finished up my current customer and spewed out the normal retail spiel about having a good day. Our store chain puts a huge emphasis on interacting with customers and making it a good experience so they’ll come back. So, I looked to see what would come down the belt next when I saw one tiny Transformers toy. It’s one of the mystery packet ones where you don’t know what you’re getting til you open it.

I’m a giant Transformers nerd so immediately I looked up to see this mom and her kid. The little boy had, what I now know is called, a Proloquo2Go. Bee is for the boy and M will be me. M: You like Transformers? Bee: Presses yes M: That’s awesome! Who’s your favorite? Bee:presses Bumblebee and then presses the Autobot sigil button to say Autobots. Now, I will admit I’ve got a few tattoos. Coincidentally I had just gotten one done three days prior to this and taken the special wrap off as instructed. It’s hidden by my uniform sleeve though. Without going into too much detail, it has the Autobot sigil in it among other things.

I heard what Bee said and then bent down to his level and lifted up my sleeve to show him the sigil. M: I’m an Autobot too. Y’all the smile that erupted on Bee’s face. He got so excited he actually hugged me. That kid and his excitement made my entire face light up. The mom thanked me for speaking to her son instead of ignoring him and making his day, and I ended up with a huge goofy smile on my face for the rest of the day myself. It’s moments like that that make working in retail worth it.”

What a sweet story! The kid will definitely want to go back to that store again after meeting an Autobot!

Now, that was a wholesome story!

