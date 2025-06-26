Every Year Her Family Goes On A Vacation That She Considers Boring, So This Year She Wants To Stay Home Alone

Imagine going on vacation with your family every summer to the exact same place. Would you consider that fun or boring? It might depend on the location and who was going with you.

WIBTA For not going on a family vacation because my brother has enough attention? I (18 F) have a younger brother (15 M) who had cancer when we were younger. He is now fully in remission and has been for almost 6 years. Since I was five (when he was diagnosed), I have had to practically raise myself because all of my parents’ attention had to go to him.

I’m not upset that he needed more help then, I’m upset that he still somehow gets to be the center of attention.

I just graduated highschool and somehow my mother was still focused on helping him pass his freshman year finals.

Every summer for the past 4 years, we have gone on a trip hosted by a nonprofit dedicated to past or current cancer survivors and their families. Every year they have the same routine, same activities(usually targeted for younger kids), and the same rooms that resemble a college dorm. I understand that it’s a place for people who share a tremendous trauma to connect but I always end up kinda isolated and like there isn’t anyone I can talk to. Especially since whenever I do try to talk to even my Mom/Dad my brother injects with some stupid comment specifically to annoy/antagonize someone (usually me) or interrupting with a completely unrelated note.

While the second one isn’t really his fault due to his ADHD I still feel like I can’t have an actual conversation with people. And it’s not like we can’t afford a summer trip, we go camping every summer too and I love it but I hate having to go for a trip that seems to be centered around my brother. I know it’s a great thing for my parents and brother so they can connect with others but WIBTA for wanting to be left at home?

