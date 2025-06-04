Girl Kept Breaking Up And Getting Back Together With Her Ex, But He Got Fed Up And Found A New Dance Partner For A Big Festival

You can only be rejected so many times before you decide you’ve had enough.

You abandoned me, so I won’t dance with you. “This story isn’t mine, but my friend’s—I have permission to share it. We live in Brazil, and every June, there are big festivals honoring Saint John (Festa Junina). It’s tradition for high schools to organize dance groups as part of the celebrations. Since it’s a Catholic festival, Protestants usually don’t participate—which is the case for my friend Peter. But since it was our last year of high school, Peter went out of his way to secretly join the dance behind his family’s back. With that established, let’s get to the revenge.

Peter was dating Lana in 2024, but she dumped him on Christmas Eve to get back with her ex. When that didn’t work out, she came crawling back to Peter, who (unfortunately) forgave her.

Then, two weeks ago, she hit him with the whole “I’m confused and need time to think” line—which was a lie, because she immediately confessed her feelings to a girl in her class. And when that didn’t work out? Guess what she did? Tried to run back to Peter with this message: Lana: “Do you want to dance with me at the Festa Junina?” Peter:”I still have to check if I can participate, but I’ll let you know.” Fast-forward to the first dance rehearsal. Lana was there, smugly confident she already had her partner—because apparently, when she asks, she gets what she wants.

Except… another girl had already asked Peter to dance, and Lana hadn’t noticed.

So when the dance instructor called for partners to pair up, she walked over to Peter, and he just said: “Not dancing with you. I’m dancing with her. Sorry.” Gotta admit—seeing the disbelief on her face was chef’s kiss. Now she’ll either have to dance alone or with someone she doesn’t like (which is extra awkward since the whole point is dancing in pairs).”

