He Found Out His Father Stole His Inheritance Money, And Refuses To Forgive Him Even Though He Has Dementia

Yes, forgiveness is part of life…

But I think we can all agree that some things are just too egregious to forgive.

The man who wrote this story on Reddit asked readers if he’s taking things too far when it comes to his father.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not forgiving father after he stole my inheritance? “It’s 1999, my mom passes away from liver cancer. I’m 25 years old, single child, wet behind the ears and gullible. 80% of my mothers estate at the time (about $16,000 but we’re not in the USA) pays out to me. My dad says due to my mom’s deteriorating mental health they never had time to change her will, the money should have come to him, can I pay it over to him.

He trusted his dad.

I agree, because one is supposed to trust your parents. Fast forward about 5 years and one brief failed marriage later, he finds himself a nice Russian bride. The dynamic changes and he badmouths my late mom at every BBQ etc., and his new wife is the best thing ever.

It’s 8 years later.

I move cities, get married, start a family of my own. We chat on the phone once a week or every two weeks but don’t see each other for years (8 years to be exact). Him and the Russian bride come and visit once, borrow my truck to go to a big national park. I gave it to them with a full tank of diesel, I got it back empty, with the light on.

See ya later!

In 2023 he sold his house and moved to Russia with the bride, I’m not sure if he invested the house’s money locally or if he moved it to Russia, I suspect the latter so that the bride has easy access to it when he falls over. My (now late wife) falls ill and passes away last year. I send a message to everyone after she passed away with all the funeral details and what happened.

His dad wasn’t overly sympathetic.

My dad’s response “Oh now that’s bad news”. He doesn’t bother flying in for the funeral service or anything. He messages me a few weeks later, asking if she was cremated or buried? What the hell? I speak to his sister (a highly educated P.hD with many law degrees etc.). We speak about my mom’s passing and the similarities to what happened to me.

He got some important information.

I mentioned the inheritance. She freaks out, she (being legally qualified) helped my mom with the will in the hospital before she passed away as she knew my dad would be a jerk about the money. I confront my dad about the money, 25 years after he swindled me out of it. He denies it, then tries to claim the amount was 10% of what it truly was, and with every lie I bring out what I remember to be the truth, along with evidence.

He cut contact with his dad.

Eventually I tell him never to contact me again, and stop answering his messages. He tries to message me once a while, but it’s more and more random. Turns out that it looks like he has early stages of dementia. A few months later some distant family contacts us, asking why I have no contact with my father, because he reached out to them to talk, and he ‘seems lonely’ (we suspect the bride leaves him alone at home because with dementia he is a handful and she doesn’t want to deal with him).

He told them the truth.

We tell them what happened and they understand. As time passes, his sister is now asking me to forgive him for what he did and to free my soul from these shackles (as she calls it). My reply was from the series Billions. “**** is nature’s most perfect energy source. It’s endlessly renewable.” I have no urge to forgive him, but AITA for not forgiving?”

The dad was horrible to trick his son into giving him his inheritance.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

A person can’t expect to be forgiven for something like that!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.