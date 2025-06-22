Her Boyfriend Agreed To Pay For Half Of Their Vacation, But Now He Only Wants To Pay For Himself

If you’re in a relationship with someone and you have an agreement with them about something important, sticking to it is the right thing to do…

AITA for expecting my partner to pay half for our joined holiday? “Me (f, 36) and my partner (m, 32) have been together for 5 years. We have been living together for almost 3 years in my apartment. I have a 10 y/o daughter from a previous marriage who lives with me full time. Dad is not in the picture anymore. Me and my partner have about the same income and agreed paying for everything 50/50. The expenses for my daughter, I fully pay for myself.

2 months ago we decided to book a holiday together for the summer. We’ll be staying a week in Spain and i’ve been wishing for a holiday a long time. My daughter got diagnosed with diabetes type 1 in summer 2023. It has been a rollercoaster health-wise and a tough journey in recovery. This summer we feel ready to travel again for the first time since diagnosis. It’s a big milestone for us. All I want is for us all is to have a good time as a family. My partner put full responsibility on me for making plans and didn’t show much effort. He asked me to make the arrangements for this summer. He is usually passive when making plans. I’ve been searching a long time for the right travel and finally found something that felt right.

I then discussed this with my partner and he agreed it would be perfect. We talked about the costs and also agreed to each pay half. We decided to make the booking and he was fully aware of the binding financial obligation for the booking- to the travel agency. I made sure to mention this multiple times before making the final booking. Yesterday my partner reached out and told me he was unhappy with the plans. He seems to think that cheaper options are available. I tried not to let this bother me, considering his lack of effort from his side and me trying my very best.

I reminded him it is too late to cancel. Something he was fully aware of. Then he told me, he is only planning on paying for himself. Leaving me to pay for my daughter and myself. Which is a big difference money-wise to the 50/50 agreement we previously made. He now tells me he thinks its not up to him to contribute paying for my daughter. I got very upset, because I feel he is breaking what we both agreed on. Also, had I known this beforehand, I probably wouldn’t have made the booking. Making it too expensive for me to carry those costs alone. I tried talking with him, but without any results. He is telling me I am wrong for asking him and blames me for only thinking about money. I feel so disappointed and hurt. That holiday I longed for so very much is now giving me so much stress. AITA for expecting my partner to pay half?”

