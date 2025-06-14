June 14, 2025 at 10:48 am

Her Boyfriend Did The Illegal “Dollar Bill Trick” At Top Golf, But She’s Turning A Blind Eye

by Ben Auxier

A couple doing the "dollar trick" at TopGolf

TikTok/samaraleilani

Golf is a pretty notoriously expensive hobby, to the point that it’s out of reach for most of the non-wealthy.

But what you might not know is that even a single dollar can make a big difference.

Like in this video from TikTok user @samaraleilani:

A couple doing the "dollar trick" at TopGolf

TikTok/samaraleilani

“Pretending like I didn’t see my bf do the dollar bill trick at TopGolf so I don’t get kicked out with him,” reads the caption.

A couple doing the "dollar trick" at TopGolf

TikTok/samaraleilani

He places a rolled up bill in the tee.

A couple doing the "dollar trick" at TopGolf

TikTok/samaraleilani

A viral sound plays over top: “Oh no, I ain’t see nothing. Ha! I ain’t see nothing. Matter of fact, I’m blind in my left eye, and 43% blind in my right eye.”

A couple doing the "dollar trick" at TopGolf

TikTok/samaraleilani

She ain’t tryin’ to get kicked out.

@samaraleilani

I ain’t see nothing. #topgolf #golfing #topgolfchallenge #cheating

♬ original sound – FamilyMan

Apparently, not all staff are mad about this.

2025 05 18 23 46 21 Her Boyfriend Did The Illegal Dollar Bill Trick At Top Golf, But Shes Turning A Blind Eye
And of course it comes with risks.

2025 05 18 23 46 36 Her Boyfriend Did The Illegal Dollar Bill Trick At Top Golf, But Shes Turning A Blind Eye
But why do people do it at all?

2025 05 18 23 46 48 Her Boyfriend Did The Illegal Dollar Bill Trick At Top Golf, But Shes Turning A Blind Eye
And why might they get kicked out?

2025 05 18 23 47 21 Her Boyfriend Did The Illegal Dollar Bill Trick At Top Golf, But Shes Turning A Blind Eye

Ooooh, burn!

She’s going to stay and have fun.

